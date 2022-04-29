N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn apologizes after having gun at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is apologizing for taking a gun in his carry-on bag to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

He was cited for the violation.

“Just went through TSA. No major alarms, nothing bad happened,” Cawthorn said in a video posted to his Instagram page. “To all the law enforcement out there, especially you guys at Charlotte, I love you all.”

In the post that accompanied the video, Cawthorn said that even frequent fliers who are used to just grabbing their bags and going, “always take the extra 30-60 seconds it takes to check your bags and make sure everything is how it should be.”

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Transportation Security Administration agents located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, the 26-year-old representative from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm and stated that it was his and cooperated with CMPD officers.

It’s not the first time the first-term congressman has taken a firearm to an airport. In February 2021, he tried to take a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

