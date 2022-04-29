Submit a Tip
Man fatally shot at Dillon County gas station, coroner says

(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was fatally shot at a Pee Dee gas station earlier this week, according to an official.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley confirmed to WMBF News that the shooting happened at the 24 Hour Spot store on Highway 301 South on April 22.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Brian Floyd, of Dillon. Grimsley said an autopsy has been scheduled.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

