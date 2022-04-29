Loris man accused of sexual assault, providing fake name to police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault, according to authorities.

Online records show Adgrain Jackson is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, giving false information to law enforcement and violation of probation.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states Jackson’s arrest is in connection to an incident that happened on April 3 on Paddock Road. The victim told police that Jackson sexually assaulted her while she was alone at her home.

The victim said Jackson knocked on the door at around 3 a.m. and told her that her boyfriend send him to check on him. The victim reportedly told him not to come inside, but he did anyway.

Arrest warrants also state Jackson allegedly forced the victim down on the couch as he sexually assaulted her. They then state he provided a false name to an officer during the investigation. He was later identified by the victim.

Online records state Jackson is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $51,000 bond.

