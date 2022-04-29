Long-time Myrtle Beach firefighter, EMT wins Firefighter of the Year award

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For 20 years, The Chicora Rotary Club in Myrtle Beach has recognized the life-saving work Myrtle Beach firefighters perform on a daily basis to honor and thank them for their service.

“They are first responders. They are very very important. They take their life’s on the line every single day for us to say thank you I think it goes a long way,” said event coordinator Donald Hovis.

The four finalists of this year’s award were Lloyd “Thad” Bowman, a firefighter and paramedic with 23 years of service; Joseph Friedman, an engineer with six years of service; Mark Walsh, a firefighter with six years of service; and Lieutenant Brian Whittington with 11 years of service.

The award recognizes one member of the City of Myrtle Beach Fire Department nominated by a peer for their courageous acts of valor and outstanding leadership skills.

The group honored Lloyd Bowman as the Firefighter of the Year.

“It’s truly an honor. It was an absolute shocker; I do my job to do my job and help others. Not really looking for the recognition,” said Bowman.

Bowman is set to retire this October. He will be pursuing another passion for helping people with exotic snakebites at the Alligator Adventure. He said the fire department will always have space in his heart.

“I’m going to miss the comradery. The fire station. That’s the best part of life is being with your brothers and sisters in the firehouse, joking and catching up. Just totally being together with everybody,” said Bowman.

Bowman received a monetary reward and a bag filled with goodies in honor of his hard work in the community.

