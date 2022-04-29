Investigation underway after body found in Murrells Inlet creek

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the creek at Murrells Inlet.

Jason Lesley with the sheriff’s office said the body was found in the waters at Morse Landing Park off Highway 17 Business.

He added that with the help of other agencies, the GCSO marine units were able to pull the body out of the water.

The coroner’s office has been notified.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

