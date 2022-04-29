Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

International Dance Day: R & R Dance Studio in Myrtle Beach offers a wide array of adult dance classes

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Put your dancin’ shoes on! R & R Dance Studio in Myrtle Beach is the place to be if you want to pick up some sweet new moves.

From beginner to intermediate, they have something for everyone. Come along with us as we cut a rug in celebration of International Dance Day.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
Police: Dog left in hot vehicle for hours in Myrtle Beach
Justin Minor in court for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 28, 2022.
‘Once a dog tastes blood, that’s it:’ New details in Upstate mauling emerge

Latest News

gst
Don’t miss Jim Quick and Coastline at Fat Harold’s this weekend for SOS
gst
SOS is underway on Ocean Drive in North Myrtle Beach through Sunday
gst
R&R Dance Studio- Part 1
gst
R&R Dance Studio- Part 5