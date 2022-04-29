Groups team up to restore oyster reef in North Myrtle Beach to keep waters safe

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments in partnership with Coastal Carolina University, Horry County, Horry Soil and Water Conservation District, and North Myrtle Beach got together on Thursday for a special oyster reef restoration project.

The project took place at the Future Farmers of America Center. Water throughout the Hog’s Inlet has been depleted for some time now.

Pollutants like fecal coliform, e-coli and other bacteria fill the Grand Strand daily.

“Oysters actually help filter through those pollutants,” said Chelsea Cogliano, the watershed planner of Horry County Stormwater. “Through the shells, which helps with water quality benefits, they help make our waters more safe.”

Oysters also help eliminate bank erosion.

The restoration project aims to help replenish nutrients in the water and on land in needed areas.

Safer water was something that used to be the norm for Grand Strand natives.

“They rue the fact that they can no longer just walk off their back porch and into a tidal creek and collect oyster shells for dinner,” said Dr. Keith Walters, a professor in the Marine Science Department at Coastal Carolina University.

While there’s no overnight fix, the plan for this restoration is futuristic.

“We’re trying to make sure that our environment is at a healthy state for years to come,” said Cogliano.

Volunteer Linda Mataya knew she wanted to be a part of this since she first helped a few years back.

“Several years ago, I helped fill the bags,” said Mataya. “I didn’t get to see this part off it, so coming over here today and seeing the bags being placed down.”

She is ready to see the difference the oysters can make.

“Hopefully next year, if I can, I’d like to come back and see the progress that these bags made,” said Mataya.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control’s 319 Non-Point Source Demonstration grant is what helped make the project possible.

