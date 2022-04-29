Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand park rangers prepare for upcoming sea turtle nesting season

By Corinne McGrath
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the start of sea turtle nesting season approaches, patrol groups at Myrtle Beach State Park are preparing for the possibility of relocating eggs to a safer and more controlled environment.

“You would think that more turtles would nest here than in the City of Myrtle Beach,” said Ann Wilson, a ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park. “But because we had such a small stretch, we only had three nests last year and about 15-17 in the City of Myrtle Beach that we do relocate or move back here, because we have a better habitat, better sand dunes.”

Once the rangers relocate the eggs, they put up a sign and plastic screen to keep predators like raccoons and coyotes from digging into the nest.

“Patrollers who are patrolling the beach every morning monitoring them,” said Wilson. “It’s the best we can do, really. We’re just reacting to what the sea turtles do and put them in a good positive environment.”

Loggerhead sea turtles are the South Carolina State Reptile and are an endangered species. Their nesting season in the state runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.

“They live very long lives,” said Wilson. “Well, over 75 years so they really have to replace themself and their mate and that’s why sea turtles lay so many eggs at one time, but it’s a small percentage.”

With only 1 out of 1,000 eggs surviving, Wilson said locals and tourists can help in multiple ways to give sea turtles the biggest chance of survival.

The biggest things that help are picking up trash, filling in holes on the beach, smoothing down sandcastles at the end of the day, keeping dogs on a leash and not shining any bright lights on the beach at night.

Myrtle Beach State Park also offers multiple educational programs for people to learn more about sea turtles.

Every Tuesday during the month of May, those interested can learn the differences among the sea turtles that are found in South Carolina waters. Using skulls, photos, replicas, and life-size graphics, they will discuss the differences in how they live and what people can do to help sea turtles.

It’s free with admission into the park.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said a body was pulled from the waters at Morse Landing...
Coroner identifies kayaker after body found in Murrells Inlet marsh
Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
Police: Dog left in hot vehicle for hours in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation

Latest News

VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach sea turtles nesting season begins May 1
Myrtle Beach Firefighter LLoyd Bowman receives prestigious award
Long-time Myrtle Beach firefighter, EMT wins Firefighter of the Year award