FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns, some rain chances this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather is set to make a return through the weekend.

SATURDAY

More clouds are set to arrive through the day Saturday. Despite the increasing cloud cover, rain chances continue to trend lower. Outside of an isolated downpour, most of the area remains dry. Afternoon highs climb into the mid-70s on the sand, lower 80s inland of the Waterway.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend (WMBF)

SUNDAY

We’ll see more breaks in the clouds Sunday with again the chance of an afternoon downpour or two. With the added sunshine, temperatures will continue their climb. The mid-80s return inland with the Grand Strand getting close to 80° before the sea breeze arrives.

NEXT WEEK

The core of the warmth is focused on next week as we turn well above average. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s along the Grand Strand. Areas just a few miles inland will push through the upper 80s, even the chance of a 90° afternoon across the Pee Dee.

Unseasonably warm weather returns (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.