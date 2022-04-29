FIRST ALERT: Beautiful today, a few showers & storms this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another beautiful day is on tap before warm temperatures before a few isolated rain chances work into the Carolinas for the weekend.

TODAY

It’s a mild start to the day with temperatures in the low-mid 50s as you get your morning started. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will be very similar to what we’ve seen the past two days with highs reaching the lower 70s on the sand.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s today. (WMBF)

The further inland you work today, the warmer your temperatures will be. Highs will climb into the upper 70s far enough inland under partly cloudy skies. Any clouds today will be fair weather clouds with no rain chance for any outdoor plans.

THIS WEEKEND

As we head into the weekend, we turn our attention to increasing temperatures and the chance for an isolated shower or two. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

There will be some times on Saturday where a few more clouds will linger around, especially in the afternoon hours. As we head into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop mainly inland. Our rain chance will be higher the further inland you go on Saturday. Areas in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand will remain rather dry with just a 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s by Sunday for inland areas. We dropped the rain chances to 20% for Sunday. (WMBF)

New model data this morning keeps Sunday drier than previous runs, which is great news for those weekend plans! Our forecast for Sunday will resemble more of a summertime forecast with an afternoon pop up shower or isolated storm. The chances right now look pretty minimal with just a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s across Horry County with the mid 80s far enough inland.

NEXT WEEK

The warm weather continues into next week with everybody joining the 80s through mid-week. Scattered showers and storms will continue through most of the week.

Highs will climb into the 80s for the new work week with afternoon showers and storms. (WMBF)

