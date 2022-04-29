Submit a Tip
Firefighters called to fire at vacant Myrtle Beach motel

The Myrtle Beach City Council voted in November to demolish the Coral Sands Motel after the...
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted in November to demolish the Coral Sands Motel after the property owner failed to make the necessary repairs to bring the property up to code.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant motel.

Firefighters were called on Thursday night to the area of 304 North Ocean Boulevard, which is where the now boarded up Coral Sands Motel is located.

Myrtle Beach fire Capt. Jon Evans said the building was vacant and so nobody should have been inside the building.

He said he will release more information on the fire once the report on it is completed.

The Myrtle Beach City Council voted in November to demolish the Coral Sands Motel after the property owner failed to make the necessary repairs to bring the property up to code.

But in October, the court issued a temporary injunction banning the motel from operating for a year after an investigation found a number of drug-related call at the motel to be “alarming.” The Myrtle Beach Police Department called the motel a “haven for drug traffickers and users alike.”

The owner of the motel is appealing the city council’s decision to have it demolished.

VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
