Fight over speeding in Conway neighborhood leads to shots fired, report states

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A confrontation over speeding in a Conway neighborhood led to shots being fired, according to an incident report.

Conway police officers were called on Tuesday to a report of a shooting along Belladora Road.

The victim told officers that he noticed a white in color Toyota Corolla driving past him at a high-rate of speed. Later he saw the suspect vehicle sitting in the road, so the victim drove up next to the vehicle and told him to slow down because kids live in the neighborhood, the report states.

The victim claimed the driver, identified later as 22-year-old Demonte Player, got out of the car and approached him and said “Tonight’s not the night” and “Don’t mess with me,” according to the incident report.

The victim told police he drove away and when he got to his home, he saw the suspect’s vehicle drive by at a high-rate of speed and he heard two shots fired.

The report states that investigators found two shell casings in the road.

A few hours later, police spotted Player’s vehicle and attempted to pull him over, but Player continued to drive and make several turns before finally stopping on 9th Avenue in Conway, the incident report states.

While putting him in handcuffs, Player started yelling for officers to shoot him and tried to stop officers from handcuffing him, according to the incident report.

Police were able to get him into handcuffs and detain him.

The incident report states that officers searched the cars and found two guns inside Player’s car.

The suspect faces several charges including first-degree assault and battery by a mob and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center after posting an over $30,000 bond.

