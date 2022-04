MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For 30 years, Jim Quick and Coastline has been getting people out on the dance floor.

Come along with us to learn about what it means to play at SOS, some shag dancing moves, and how you can see them this weekend at Fat Harold’s Beach Club.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.