Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dolly Parton now says she’d accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton now says she’s ready to accept a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame if she’s inducted.

In a Friday interview with NPR, Parton said she would “gracefully” accept the induction.

The singer was nominated for a Hall of Fame spot earlier this year, but she asked that her name be withdrawn in March.

She said she felt she would be taking it away from a rock artist who deserved it more.

But the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation declined to take Parton out of the running.

Her name still appeared on the ballot sent to voters, alongside other nominees including A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

Now Parton says if fans vote her in, she will “just say thanks” and accept the spot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said a body was pulled from the waters at Morse Landing...
Coroner identifies kayaker after body found in Murrells Inlet marsh
Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation
Police: Dog left in hot vehicle for hours in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol