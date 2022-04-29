Couple gets married on Southwest flight to Las Vegas

(NBC) - Love is in the air.

A couple this week got married on a Southwest flight after their Las Vegas elopement hit a snag.

Pam and Jeremy found their jokes about getting married in Las Vegas to become more serious, so the pair booked a flight for Sin City on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the airline.

All dressed up for their wedding, the couple flew from Oklahoma City to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport only to find their connection to Vegas had been canceled.

As they were discussing the probability that they would miss their wedding slot, a traveler named Chris overheard them and offered to help. He was an ordained minister, he said, and could marry them in Vegas. So the three rushed to Dallas Love Field Airport to get three tickets on the next Southwest flight.

When they boarded the plane, the captain noticed Pam’s wedding dress and asked her about it. She told him the ever-changing plans and joked they should get married on the flight.

Pam and Jeremy during the in-flight ceremony. (Kaitlyn Manzer)

“Let’s do it!” the captain replied, according to Southwest.

The flight crew strung toilet paper streamers and broke out the snack mix. A flight attendant acted as maid of honor and a photographer on the flight took photos. Pam walked down the aisle, as passengers recorded on their phones. A notebook was passed around to serve as the couple’s guestbook.

“Congrats to the newlyweds on a memorable inflight wedding neither our Employees nor Passengers are likely to forget!” Southwest’s statement said.

