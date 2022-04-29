Conway police respond to deadly crash involving pedestrian along Main Street

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning.

June Wood, a spokesperson for the police department, said officers were dispatched to the wreck around 6 a.m. to Boundary Street and Main Street.

Wood confirmed that there is one fatality in the crash.

The coroner’s office has not released the identity.

Police said all lanes are back open after having to block all but one lane to investigate the crash.

