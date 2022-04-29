Submit a Tip
Conway police respond to deadly crash involving pedestrian along Main Street

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning.

June Wood, a spokesperson for the police department, said officers were dispatched to the wreck around 6 a.m. to Boundary Street and Main Street.

Wood confirmed that there is one fatality in the crash.

The coroner’s office has not released the identity.

Police said all lanes are back open after having to block all but one lane to investigate the crash.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

