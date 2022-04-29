Carolina Panthers select Ikem Ekwonu with sixth pick in NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - A player who calls Charlotte home will be sticking around to fulfill his NFL dream.

The Carolina Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Ekwonu was a first-team AP All-American and All-ACC selection last year and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

It marked the third straight year the Panthers held a top 10 pick in the draft, taking current cornerback Jaycee Horn in 2021 and defensive tackle Derrick Brown the year prior.

Barring a trade, the Panthers will not pick again until Saturday’s fourth round.

