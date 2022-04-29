Submit a Tip
Carolina Panthers select Ikem Ekwonu with sixth pick in NFL draft

North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu (79) prepares for the snap against Clemson during the second...
North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu (79) prepares for the snap against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - A player who calls Charlotte home will be sticking around to fulfill his NFL dream.

The Carolina Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.

MORE COVERAGE | Jaguars take ‘athletic freak’ Walker with top pick in NFL draft

Ekwonu was a first-team AP All-American and All-ACC selection last year and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

It marked the third straight year the Panthers held a top 10 pick in the draft, taking current cornerback Jaycee Horn in 2021 and defensive tackle Derrick Brown the year prior.

Barring a trade, the Panthers will not pick again until Saturday’s fourth round.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

