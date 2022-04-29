Submit a Tip
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy turns himself in to police in Louisiana

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the...
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American Idol winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy turned himself in to the LSU Police Department on Friday.

Hardy answered to a warrant issued Thursday. LSU police transported him to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for booking.

A source familiar with the case told WAFB that LSU police are expected to announce the charge against Hardy later Friday.

He said in a Facebook post Thursday evening that he received a warrant due to allegations made against him, and he is cooperating with LSU police.

“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” he stated. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Hardy, from French Settlement, Louisiana, won season 17 of the popular show in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

