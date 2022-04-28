Submit a Tip
WATCH LIVE: Groups criticize SC Senate’s failure to pass hate crime bill

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Racial Justice Network and other groups will hold a news conference Thursday morning to call attention to the state Senate’s failure to pass a hate crimes bill.

The news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia.

The Racial Justice Network criticized the Senate for not passing H.3620, the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crime Bill. The bill is named after the state senator and lead pastor of Mother Emanual AME Church in downtown Charleston who was gunned down along with eight of his parishioners in a shooting on June 17, 2015.

A survivor of the shooting is expected to attend the news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

