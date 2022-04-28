Submit a Tip
Thursday Jam with Strange Brew USA

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Meet this weeks local band!

Scott Blackmon, Edward Post and Mark Loren are Strange Brew USA. The drummer, Scott Blackmon wrote their new song called ‘Myrtle Beach Memories’ and it is all about summer time at the beach.

The band will be playing in North Carolina and South Carolina in the upcoming months. To learn more about them, visit their Facebook page: Strand Brew USA

