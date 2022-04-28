Thursday Jam with Strange Brew USA

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Meet this weeks local band!

Scott Blackmon, Edward Post and Mark Loren are Strange Brew USA. The drummer, Scott Blackmon wrote their new song called ‘Myrtle Beach Memories’ and it is all about summer time at the beach.

The band will be playing in North Carolina and South Carolina in the upcoming months. To learn more about them, visit their Facebook page: Strand Brew USA

