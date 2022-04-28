This Is Carolina: Owners of Bodo’s German Restaurant and Pub reminisce on 38 years of business in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After nearly four decades of business, Bodo’s German Restaurant and Pub is closing down for good Saturday.

The city of Myrtle Beach bought the building in an effort to revitalize the area.

The three siblings who own Bodo’s have been reminiscing on the past 38 years.

Bobbsy Binninger, Patti Gregory and Bodo Binninger are sad to know Bodo’s’ time at 8th Avenue North is coming to a close at the end of the month.

“Now as I walk through this place, and I look at a lot of this stuff on the walls, I go through a whole wave of emotions,” Bodo Binninger said.

Bodo’s father was Bodo Sr. He started the restaurant in 1984.

Less than two years later, he passed away.

Bodo Sr.’s wife Helen then started running the business.

She was the one who taught Bobbsy, Patti and Bodo Jr. how to cook the meals on the Bodo’s menu.

“How we learned these recipes was literally standing behind our mother,” Bobbsy Binninger said.

The three siblings are able to look back on the fun nights out customers had by reading through decades worth of guest books.

The notebooks were provided to customers to sign and write a quick message on how their experience was as they received their check.

“I wish I could take Bodo’s with me everywhere I go,” reads one note.

The family also kept the first dollar the business ever earned.

Now, all those memories are coming off the walls.

The three siblings have been taking the countless photos and pieces of art off the walls over the last few weeks.

“If it were up to me, it would all stay,” Patti Gregory said.

Despite the heartache of closing this chapter of Bodo’s, the siblings say they know their late parents are looking down on them with a smile on their faces.

“I just think my parents would be really proud,” Bobbsy said.

Bodo says he’s certain the restaurant exceeded all expectations his dad had for the place.

“Yeah I certainly don’t think that my father – even though he signed a 30-year lease initially – I don’t think he envisioned this place being here 38 years later,” Bodo said.

Bobbsy says she knows she can leave the restaurant assured the legacy of Bodo’s is a positive one.

“I think the real legacy though would be the hard work and the great food,” Bobbsy said. “I think my father was really wanting to introduce German food to the Myrtle Beach community. And I think he achieved that.”

Bodo and his sisters are planning on taking a break once the restaurant closes, but they’re definitely open to the idea of bringing Bodo’s back at a different location in Myrtle Beach at some point in the future.

