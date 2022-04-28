Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say one person is detained in connection to a deadly shooting in Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said warrants were obtained for 46-year-old James Charles Lewis, of Murrells Inlet. He’s set to be charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Lewis is charged with the death of 76-year-old James Thomas, of Defiance, Ohio, and is also accused of shooting Thomas’s daughter during the incident.

According to an incident report obtained by WMBF News, the incident happened on Wachesaw Road just after midnight Wednesday.

Deputies received a call about a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was later identified as Lewis before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities then entered a gated area and saw that a sliding glass door had been shattered. Upon entering, deputies said they found Thomas and his daughter in separate rooms, both having been struck by gunfire.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene while his daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Lewis remains at a hospital as of Thursday afternoon and will be moved to the Georgetown County Detention Center. His warrants will be served when his condition allows, according to the sheriff’s office.

WMBF News spoke with neighbors in the area Wednesday afternoon, saying they were shocked to learn what had happened.

