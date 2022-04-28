Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP: Driver killed after hitting tree in Florence County

(MGN Online)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving one vehicle in Florence County.

Troopers were called to the wreck around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on Young Road near Twin Church Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the car was on Young Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released yet.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
Grand Dunes residents stand up to protest a proposed change to the Community Appearance Board...
‘This issue is quite emotional for a number of us’: Grand Dunes residents fight plan to speed up development approval process in Myrtle Beach
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County

Latest News

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Warm & dry until weekend storm chances return
Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for development involving healthcare facility, Dollar General
VIDEO: Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for hospital project redevelopment
VIDEO: Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for hospital project redevelopment
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County