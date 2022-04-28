SCHP: Driver killed after hitting tree in Florence County
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving one vehicle in Florence County.
Troopers were called to the wreck around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on Young Road near Twin Church Road.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the car was on Young Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree.
The name of the driver hasn’t been released yet.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.