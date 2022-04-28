S.C. Senate passes $12.6B budget without funding to help complete I-73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The effort to bring I-73 to the Grand Strand, has hit another roadblock.

The South Carolina Senate passed a $12.6 billion budget but funding for the interstate was not a part of it.

On Wednesday, Senators Greg Hembree, Luke Rankin and Stephen Goldfinch fought to have $1 billion spent on road improvements and other issues instead of sending taxpayers rebate checks. One of those road improvements was to complete I-73.

“We had a big ask for I-73. Horry County has put in all the money that they can at this point to do it ourselves,” Hembree said. “But we can only go to the county line; past that we got to find other sources of funding, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Gov. Henry McMaster came to Myrtle Beach in October and announced that he was going to ask state lawmakers to set aside $300 million for the first phase of the I-73. The entire project that would run from I-95 to the Grand Strand is expected to cost $1.6 billion.

RELATED COVERAGE:

But instead, senators went with giving taxpayers some extra money.

Back in March, senators unanimously voted in favor of a $1 billion tax rebate that would send between $100 to $700 to taxpayers, depending on how much they paid in income taxes.

During his speech on the Senate floor, Hembree said that people don’t want tax rebates, they want money spent on roads and public safety.

“We’re going to write checks to people who don’t expect them. They expect their roads to be fixed, they expect to have public safety, they expect their schools to be decent and for their kids to have a good education but they don’t expect to get a check back in the mail,” Hembree said.

Bryan Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said despite this snag in funding, I-73 remains one of the top three priorities for McMaster.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing that those efforts haven’t been successful in the Senate so far, but the governor’s not giving up on the project and will continue to advocate for it when the budget goes back to the House of Representatives,” Symmes said.

He added that even having I-73 discussed in the Statehouse is a step in the right direction.

“The fact that I-73 is a hot topic of debate at the statehouse this year is progress, even if it’s not as far along as we’d hoped it would be by now,” Symmes said.

But there has still been movement on the federal level to help complete the major interstate.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced last month that $15 million needed for the right of way for the interstate was put in the federal spending bill.

The cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have both passed resolutions committing money to the project. Marion County Council passed a resolution supporting the completion of I-73 but has not committed any money to the project yet.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.