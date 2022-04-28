Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC House unanimously elects next Speaker

Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives elected Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter,...
Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives elected Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter, to serve as their next Speaker on Thursday in a unanimous vote.(SC state government)
By Mary Green
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives elected Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter, to serve as their next Speaker on Thursday in a unanimous vote.

Smith has served in the House since 2001 and, until Thursday morning, chaired the powerful, budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, a position he would not be able to hold while also serving as Speaker.

He replaces current Speaker Jay Lucas, R - Darlington, who is not seeking re-election this year for the House set he has held since 1999. Lucas has led the House in his role as Speaker since 2014.

In a statement, Lucas congratulated Lucas on his election, saying, “The role of House Speaker is a great honor and a great responsibility that carries with it a distinguished history. I have had the personal privilege of working closely with Murrell over the past 22 years, and I have learned a great deal about his character and skill. I have seen the dedication he gives, not only to our state and to this Body, but to each and every member seated in this Chamber today. I know Murrell is the right person to lead the House and guide it on the best course for our beloved state.”

Smith will officially take over the Speaker role May 12, the last calendar day of the current legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation
Grand Dunes residents stand up to protest a proposed change to the Community Appearance Board...
‘This issue is quite emotional for a number of us’: Grand Dunes residents fight plan to speed up development approval process in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

The Cherry Grove Park and Boat Ramp, located at 53rd Avenue North, provides a boat ramp and a...
Renovations at Cherry Grove Park & Boat Ramp expected to be completed by May
Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
WATCH LIVE: Groups criticize SC Senate’s failure to pass hate crime bill
Left: PETA claims the picture was taken of Lila the Tiger at Waccatee Zoo on December 17, 2020...
PETA files federal lawsuit against Waccatee Zoo over poor animal care