S.C. Attorney General joins lawsuit against Biden admin, DHS fast-track asylum system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining a coalition of 14 states suing the Biden administration over an allegedly unlawful immigration rule.

The Asylum Rule largely removes federal immigration judges from the asylum review process and gives asylum officers within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) authority to grant asylum to migrants.

The coalition claims the new rule violates federal laws and bypasses Congress.

“This new rule will mean more crime, including drug trafficking and the violence that comes with it, and will force the states to pay for a new wave of immigrants that will further stress our hospitals, schools, jails, and other social services,” Wilson said. “The Asylum Rule escapes the bounds of the law and is a grab for power.”

The Biden administration published the Asylum Rule in late March, which applies to new arrivals at U.S. borders making asylum claims.

Federal law requires immigration judges within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to make final determinations for migrants’ asylum claims.

Under the new Asylum Rule, that power would be largely transferred to DHS asylum officers.

The coalition argues the Biden administration did not follow the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when promulgating the Asylum Rule and failed to analyze the interaction between the Asylum Rule and its proposed termination of Title 42, set to become effective on May 23.

The 14 states argue terminating Title 42 will cause a massive increase in illegal immigration and non-meritorious asylum claims.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

Wilson joined the Attorneys General of Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

You can read the complaint here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.