Renovations at Cherry Grove Park & Boat Ramp expected to be completed by May

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Renovations are underway at a popular fishing and kayaking spot in North Myrtle Beach.

The Cherry Grove Park and Boat Ramp, located at 53rd Avenue North, provides a boat ramp and a kayak launch ramp to House Creek and the marsh.

Crews are renovating the area to provide a larger parking lot and a new kayak ramp to accommodate commercial kayaking companies.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of May.

Also starting on Saturday, visitors at Cherry Grove Park and Boat Ramp will be required to pay for parking between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The cost is $2 per hour.

North Myrtle Beach city residents can park for free year-round for a limited number of vehicles, but they must register with Park North Myrtle Beach. CLICK HERE to apply online or you can register in person at 904 2nd Avenue North.

Visitors can pay using several methods.

  • Option 1: Text 2 park – Text the location code starting with “NMB” at each City-owned parking lot, then follow the link that will be texted
  • Option 2: Passport Parking App – Download the Passport Parking app, register an account, enter the zone number located by signage at each City-owned parking lot, then confirm the amount of time you will be parking
  • Option 3: Pay Station – Enter your license plate into the kiosk located at each City-owned parking lot, select the amount of time, insert your payment card

