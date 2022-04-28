Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.

The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation
Grand Dunes residents stand up to protest a proposed change to the Community Appearance Board...
‘This issue is quite emotional for a number of us’: Grand Dunes residents fight plan to speed up development approval process in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
The Cherry Grove Park and Boat Ramp, located at 53rd Avenue North, provides a boat ramp and a...
Renovations at Cherry Grove Park & Boat Ramp expected to be completed by May
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
FDA to issue plan banning menthol in cigarettes, cigars
In this May 26, 1946, photo, Ginger Lane, bottom right, and her siblings arrive in New York...
Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden wants another $33B to help Ukraine battle Russia