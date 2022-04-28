Police: Dog left in hot vehicle for hours in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A dog was left in a hot vehicle for hours in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to police.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News states officers were called to the parking lot of the Ked Plasma Center on Mr. Joe White Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Responding officers said they saw a large yellow Goldendoodle inside a Subaru hatchback. The dog was breathing heavily and sitting on the floorboards trying to avoid the heat.

The windows were nearly two inches down, but the dog was in direct sunlight. Police estimate the temperature inside the vehicle was between 95 and 100 degrees.

Officers then removed the dog from the vehicle and put it in their patrol truck, providing air conditioning.

The dog’s owner was later found to be inside Ked Plasma Center and had been there since 8 a.m. She told police that she came out several times to check on the dog and give it water.

The owner was issued a summons for mistreatment of animals.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.