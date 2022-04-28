Submit a Tip
PETA files federal lawsuit against Waccatee Zoo over poor animal care

Left: PETA claims the picture was taken of Lila the Tiger at Waccatee Zoo on December 17, 2020...
Left: PETA claims the picture was taken of Lila the Tiger at Waccatee Zoo on December 17, 2020 with hair loss and curved spine. Right: PETA claims the picture was taken on June 29, 2021 showing Sha-Sha the pig-tailed macaque with an eye issue.(Source: PETA)
By Kristin Nelson
Apr. 28, 2022
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A roadside zoo in the Myrtle Beach area is the center of a federal lawsuit brought on by a major animal rights organization.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina against the Waccatee Zoo, which is located on Enterprise Road.

The lawsuit claims that the roadside zoo violates the federal Endangered Species Act and South Carolina’s public nuisance law.

In the 123-page lawsuit, PETA states that the Waccatee Zoo confines and exhibits more than 460 animals and calls it one of the worst roadside zoos in America.

“The conditions at Defendants’ facility deprive these animals of necessities – including adequate veterinary care, shelter, food, and water – they require to live without needless suffering,” the lawsuit alleges.

It also claims that PETA has received over 150 complaints from the public about the Waccatee Zoo.

The lawsuit makes several allegations of mistreatment including the inadequate veterinary care for Lila the tiger who died in either 2021 or late 2020 after losing nearly all her fur.

“Lila became so emaciated that much of her skeleton – including her vertebrae, scapula, shoulder, hip, and other joints – was visible through her skin.

PETA states in the lawsuit that many other animals in the roadside zoo are in the same condition, and some struggle to walk because of malnutrition and their hooves are overgrown.

Since 1992, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has cited Waccatee Zoo for more than 10 violations of Animal Welfare Act (AWA) requirements, the lawsuit states. Most recently, the USDA fined the zoo $7,800 in February in response to six alleged AWA violations surrounding the conditions fo animals or animal enclosures throughout 2020 and 2021.

RELATED COVERAGE | Socastee area zoo fined by USDA for animal welfare violations

“Animals are languishing in this ramshackle roadside zoo’s cramped enclosures, where they have plucked out their own feathers, have been denied companionship, and are wasting away,” says PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. “The plaintiffs look forward to bringing this hellhole before a judge and getting these long-suffering animals to reputable facilities where they will receive the care they desperately need.”

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare the operation of Waccatee Zoo a public nuisance and enter a permanent injunction against the defendants and terminate their ownership of the zoo. It also asks the judge to order that the animals be transferred to other facilities and sanctuaries.

WMBF News reached out to Waccatee Zoo and spoke with Kathleen Futrell about the lawsuit. She said at this time she does not have a comment on the lawsuit.

