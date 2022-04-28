Submit a Tip
One soldier killed, three others injured in Fort Bragg military vehicle accident

(MGN)
By Mark Bergin
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WRAL) - One U.S. Army Soldier was killed and three others were injured in a military vehicle accident Thursday on Fort Bragg, according to a news release from the Army.

The injured soldiers were treated at the scene and transported to Womack Army Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

“We are saddened by [the] death of one of our own as a result of a vehicle accident today,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes in the release. “Our heart goes out to the soldier’s family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of this soldier.”

The Army is investigating the accident and is expected to provide more information as it becomes available.

The release states the Army is withholding the name of the soldier who died for 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.

