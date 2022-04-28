Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school

The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their dedication and actions.(Hastings Police Department - Nebraska)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (Gray News) - Police in Nebraska are honoring an officer for her life-saving actions when she helped save a teen who went into cardiac arrest.

The Hastings Police Department said Officer Emily Ostdiek jumped into action when she noticed an unresponsive student in the cafeteria at Hastings High School on March 14.

Ostdiek said she followed her training and applied an AED to the 15-year-old student. She delivered a shock to the student prior to medical assistance arriving.

The student was then transported to Mary Lanning Hospital and taken by helicopter to the Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said medical personnel found that the student was in cardiac arrest and the AED shock was life-saving for the 15-year-old.

On Wednesday, Officer Ostdiek earned the Hastings Police Department’s Live Saving Award for her heroic actions and saving a life.

Hastings police said if it was not for her response or actions, the situation could have had a tragic outcome.

Today, April 27th, 2022, we honored and celebrated School Resource Officer Emily Ostdiek’s heroic actions in saving a...

Posted by Hastings Police Department - Nebraska on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigating shots fired off CCU campus

Latest News

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
VIDEO: Car hit multiple times during shooting near CCU’s campus, per report
VIDEO: Car hit multiple times during shooting near CCU’s campus, per report
VIDEO: Suspects in custody following Dollar General robbery in Florence County
VIDEO: Suspects in custody following Dollar General robbery in Florence County
VIDEO: Darlington County high school briefly locks down after reports of nearby gunshots
VIDEO: Darlington County high school briefly locks down after reports of nearby gunshots