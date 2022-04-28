Submit a Tip
The International Culinary Institute will host their open house tonight

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - HGTC’s International Culinary Institute takes pride in their community involvement.

They’ll host their open house tonight, April 28, 2022 from 5:30-7:30pm. Anyone is welcome to come check out some of the programs they offer and learn how to get involved with an opportunity for free tuition.

We loved visiting some of the classes, learning how it’s done, and taste testing our way through.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

