Halley’s Hometown Hero: Barb Mains with Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Following Hurricane Hugo, 3 special ladies in the Myrtle Beach area wanted to help the community. They saw such a need in our area that Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies was born.

This week’s Hometown Hero is Barb Mains. She’s a founder of the organization and keeps everything the same as when it started so many years ago. She says she loves honoring the life and legacy of her sister and best friend. They’ve since passed and started the non-profit with her in 1989.

Come along with us to get to know Barb, understand the efforts and strides Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies has made over the years, and to learn how you can help.

Halley’s Hometown Heroes airs every Thursday on Grand Strand Today. Join us weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

