FIRST ALERT: Warm & dry until weekend storm chances return

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to a dry end to the work week before storm chances return this weekend. It’s important to note that weekend plans should not be canceled, as this forecast is only scattered showers and storms by Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT TWO DAYS

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.

After a cooler morning, it’s another beautiful forecast for any plans on Thursday. Low humidity and sunny skies will allow for temperatures to climb into the low-mid 70s through the afternoon hours.

If you have plans to get outside on Friday, expect more of the same. Highs will remain steady and comfortable in the 70s area wide under partly cloudy skies thanks to that area of high pressure parked over the Carolinas for the end of the work week.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

As mentioned above, we are giving you the First Alert to changes arriving this weekend. Temperatures will begin to increase with moisture entering the area under a southerly wind by Saturday and into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 70s inland and the mid 70s on the beach. We’ll start off with more clouds on Saturday and may even be cloudy at times by the afternoon hours Saturday. For now, the best rain chances Saturday look to be inland at 30%. We’ll hold onto a stray shower chance for the beaches at 20%.

The best chance for the beaches come in on Sunday. The weekend forecast is going to be warm...
The best chance for the beaches come in on Sunday. The weekend forecast is going to be warm with isolated chances.

Sunday features a similar, summer-like forecast, with pop-up afternoon storms likely. The best chance of rain both days will remain inland of the Waterway, meaning most beach plans will be fine through Sunday. We did increase Sunday’s rain chance to 30% for the beaches but still do not expect a washout.

Warm with scattered showers & storms.
Warm with scattered showers & storms.

