Fallen Officer Drew Barr’s funeral to happen Thursday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS will be live with team coverage of fallen Cayce police officer Drew Barr’s funeral.

We will begin our coverage of Officer Barr’s funeral on-air, on our Facebook and on our website at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Barr, whose watch ended Sunday when he was shot and killed in the line of duty, had spent time as a firefighter, EMT and police officer. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina.

The family will have visitation hours between 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

His graveside service will be held after the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church located at 5 Lion Loop, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

If you’re looking for ways to donate to Barr’s family, there’s one approved GoFundMe, operated by Jason Flynt.

Safe travels to #ColumbiaPDSC officers as they drive to Batesburg-Leesville to pay their last respects to @CaycePD Officer Barr during his funeral service. Sending heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved him. pic.twitter.com/6sXdERQ803 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 28, 2022

The family also asks that you make a donation to the Steel Paws Event, which benefits K9 programs in the region. That event is at Steel Hands on Foreman Street in Cayce on Saturday from 1 to 6 P.M.

The program for his celebration of life includes a Presentation of Colors, followed by songs, speakers and a eulogy. It will conclude with the Retiring of Colors before a graveside service.

