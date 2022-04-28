Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents from authorities detail the moments leading up to a barricade situation that turned deadly in Carolina Forest last month.

WMBF News obtained police reports from the incident Wednesday from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The situation occurred on March 12 when a suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Anthony Lee Rayfield, barricaded himself at his home on Redleaf Rose Drive for around 12 hours. The standoff with police ended when the home went up in flames, with Rayfield later found dead inside.

Documents show police responded to the home for an incident at the home involving Rayfield less than 12 hours before they were called back for what turned into the barricade situation.

According to the reports, the Horry County Police Department was called to the area at around 3:30 a.m. on the day of the incident. Officers were told that Rayfield was involved in an altercation and left the home before returning.

Rayfield appeared to be intoxicated when he came back and began throwing things around the home, becoming irate. His family then smelled what they believed to be gas on the kitchen floor. They alleged Rayfield poured it and were worried he’d try and burn down the house.

The family went down the street and called the police, who unsuccessfully tried to communicate with Rayfield. He was also seen checking a Ring camera multiple times while officers were outside.

Police stopped trying to make contact with Rayfield after they said: “the suspect had not made any threats to harm himself or his family and had not committed any crimes.” The family then stayed at a relative’s home for the night and were asked to call authorities again if anything changed.

The HCPD was called to the area again at around noon, this time talking with a neighbor who said Rayfield threatened to damage his home, neighbors, police and himself. The neighbor told officers that she was texting Rayfield in messages that were later verified to be real by Rayfield’s wife, who was not home.

In the texts, Rayfield said that “the fuel I have spread around [the] house is enough to take yours too” and that he had “enough ammunition to blow up Russia.” He also told the neighbor there was fertilizer and fuel all over the house and threatened to light it on fire. The neighbor added that she could smell fuel from her home.

Police then set up a perimeter and neighboring homes were then evacuated.

A neighbor also told officers that Rayfield was suffering from severe mental health issues that were escalating at the time. His wife also told police that Rayfield had been drinking heavily.

Rayfield had stated through text messages that he had a .50-caliber rifle inside, and police found a Facebook post in which he said he “might not make it.” He also claimed to have spread fuel on the inside and outside of the home.

An officer said they had Rayfield on the phone for a few minutes, but he wouldn’t talk after being asked to come out.

SWAT, bomb and dog teams then arrived at the scene as the afternoon went on. SLED stated that Rayfield fired multiple rounds during hours-long negotiations, damaging some of the agency’s equipment.

Officers also did not fire any shots during the incident, according to SLED.

The scene remained active throughout the evening before a fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m.

Videos sent to WMBF News at the time showed massive plumes of smoke filling the air as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Reports state Rayfield was found dead inside once the fire was out, with the coroner being called shortly before 2 a.m.

SLED then took over the investigation as police and first responders cleared the scene by 6:35 a.m.

