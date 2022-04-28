Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for development involving healthcare facility, Dollar General

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Planning Commission has put the brakes on a recommendation to approve a rezoning request making the way for a new healthcare facility and a Dollar General location.

“Basically I think they do a pretty good job of planning. I was in the commercial real estate business for a lot of years and I know something about that,” said Rod Orchard, a resident of Conway.

Currently, the area of focus for the development is on a Core Commercial Zone, the request is to change it to a Highway Commercial Zone. That essentially would allow for more freedom with the design.

One of the reasons the commission decided to withdraw the recommendation for rezoning is that there was misinformation about the community appearance board reviewing the plans.

“Unfortunately, this site is not within our community appearance board review district, so that is where the miscommunication lies. They were under the misconception that it was going to be reviewed by another board for design choices,” said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick.

Some residents see the need for a medical facility in their neighborhood.

“To bring more life and accessibility, so you don’t have to leave the area to go somewhere to have things done,” said Pamela Orchard.

Conway City Councilman William Goldfinch says pedestrian safety concerns if the rezoning request is approved.

“Our big fear of course is that, if something were to happen, if these plans did not materialize, we’ve gone and rezoned an area to highway commercial that abuts residential property and that would not be a good thing for that neighborhood,” he said.

So, what happens now?

Dollar General and Healthcare Partners can still proceed with their plans under the current zoning in place if they want to.

WMBF News reached out to Healthcare Partners and the developer for the Dollar General and did not hear back.

Conway City Council will provide a space for public comment during its next meeting on May 2.

