Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload flavor

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a new flavor in town!

Texas’s Blue Bell has released a new flavor called “Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload” that has the flavors of chocolate and peanut butter.

The flavor is described as “a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.”

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Also available from Blue Bell this month is Bride’s Cake, a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing. Bride’s Cake is available in the pint and half gallon sizes.

Southern Blackberry Cobbler returns to stores in the half gallon size. The flavor is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.

