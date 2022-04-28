Authorities arrest second suspect wanted in robbery, murder at Laurinburg gaming business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A second suspect who was wanted in connection to a robbery and murder at a Laurinburg gaming business is now in custody.
The sheriff’s office said 25-year-old Donavon Bennett-Burch was arrested on Wednesday in Charlotte and has since been transported to the Scotland County Detention Center.
He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and murder in the shooting death of Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih on Feb. 23 at the Skilled Games Business on Riverton Road.
Authorities have also arrested 27-year-old Devashay Walker in the case. He is also from Charlotte but was arrested in Florida.
One more person is still wanted in the case.
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is ongoing.
