Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Authorities arrest second suspect wanted in robbery, murder at Laurinburg gaming business

Donavon Bennett-Burch
Donavon Bennett-Burch(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A second suspect who was wanted in connection to a robbery and murder at a Laurinburg gaming business is now in custody.

The sheriff’s office said 25-year-old Donavon Bennett-Burch was arrested on Wednesday in Charlotte and has since been transported to the Scotland County Detention Center.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and murder in the shooting death of Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih on Feb. 23 at the Skilled Games Business on Riverton Road.

Authorities have also arrested 27-year-old Devashay Walker in the case. He is also from Charlotte but was arrested in Florida.

Devashay Walker
Devashay Walker(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)

One more person is still wanted in the case.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation
Grand Dunes residents stand up to protest a proposed change to the Community Appearance Board...
‘This issue is quite emotional for a number of us’: Grand Dunes residents fight plan to speed up development approval process in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

SCHP: Driver killed after hitting tree in Florence County
Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Warm & dry until weekend storm chances return
Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for development involving healthcare facility, Dollar General
VIDEO: Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for hospital project redevelopment
VIDEO: Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for hospital project redevelopment