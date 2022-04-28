8 displaced after crews battle 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area

Drone video shows the severe damage done by a three-alarm fire in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Four families are recovering after a fire broke out late Tuesday on Arezzo Way in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach.

“We just stood there helpless there’s nothing you can do, said Stuart Kerr.

Kerr says the fire broke out shortly after 6:30 p.m. as storms started to roll through the area. He added that his family heard one of the loudest cracks of thunder they’ve ever heard.

“We didn’t really think anything of it,” said Kerr.

A neighbor passing through began ringing doorbells and letting everyone know the unit was on fire. The blaze grew to a three-alarm fire with several agencies on scene, totaling near 75 first responders.

It took two-and-a-half hours for the fire to be put out, but the damage is pretty significant to three out of the four townhome units, with most of the second floor was destroyed.

Kerr says his unit suffered water and smoke damage and spent most of the day talking with insurance companies.

“It’s just a lot of stuff going on in your head at one time,” he said.

While it’s still unclear what will happen to the entire structure, Kerr says his family would like to stay in the community. He’s also extremely thankful for the kindness and generosity of his neighbors and the American Red Cross.

“A lot of our neighbors have stepped up offering a place to stay which is very generous,” said Kerr.

Kerr and several neighbors believe the lightning storm passing through may have had something to do with the fire, but that has not been confirmed.

Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating the fire.

