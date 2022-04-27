Submit a Tip
WMBF Sports Exclusive: One on one with NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Likely of CCU

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina tight end is among the best prospects at his position in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Chant is a lock to hear his name called during the draft which gets underway on Thursday. Likely has visited with all 32 teams in some capacity and could potentially come off the board on Friday during the second or third round.

In a one-on-one interview with WMBF Sports Director Gabe McDonald, Likely touched on a number of topics including the draft process, his fondest memories during his time at Coastal, and what he brings to the table at the tight end position.

