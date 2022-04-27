Submit a Tip
What is killing the ducks at Palmetto Pointe?

By Eric Richards
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some residents at the Ivystone at Palmetto Pointe Apartments in Myrtle Beach have noticed Muscovy ducks have been turning up dead on the property.

An investigation is now underway to determine what’s causing the deaths.

Over the last few weeks, people who live at this apartment complex said they noticed the Muscovy ducks dead in and around the ponds on the property.

Several residents contacted the South Carolina DNR to report the deaths.

One resident says she has lived there for two years and has never seen anything like this before. She believes it could be the avian flu.

”It seems like the avian flu, and after talking to the Department of Agriculture and talking to DHEG, and the fact that it’s only the Muscovy ducks it does seem like the avian flu,” said Heather Perris Thomas, who lives at the Ivystone. “My concern is that they told us that it’s contagious to humans.”

DNR said it received reports over the last two weeks and visited the site. It observed the deceased Muscovy ducks, which are not native to South Carolina and do not fall under their authority.

DNR also said they did not determine what caused this. The property management on-site referred WMBF to the DNR.

