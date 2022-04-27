Suspect caught in Conway after high-speed, multi-county chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after driving on the wrong side of the road, leading to a multi-county police chase Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department said they saw a blue Chevrolet Suburban driving on the wrong side of the road while on patrol. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Tillmond Drive and Highway 701 N; however, the driver failed to stop.

The chase continued down Highway 701, Highway 410 and Highway 917 until crossing into Marion County. Officers stopped pursuit as the suspect led the chase toward highway construction and a school dismissal with heavy foot traffic.

Communicating with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the HCPD officer learned the suspect car was headed toward Highway 501 and Highway 41.

According to the report, after turning on Highway 501 HCPD observed the car driving recklessly toward Aynor and continued pursuing the car back through Marion, Horry County and Aynor.

Just before entering Aynor, the report states the suspect began opening bags of “what appeared to be narcotics and let the wind take them away.”

Ultimately, the suspect double-backed into Horry County.

Back in Conway, the suspect stopped and ran on foot for a few hundred yards before police finally took him into custody.

A search of the car revealed no further drugs but a large sum of money was found.

Napolean Richardson, 35, faces charges including reckless driving, resisting arrest and failure to stop for a blue light.

He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on Tuesday, April 26.

