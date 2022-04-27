Second juvenile arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed Florence teen

Submit a Tip
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The last person wanted after a shooting that left a Florence teenager dead in Myrtle Beach last weekend is in custody, according to authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the second suspect was identified as a juvenile, the second charged in connection to the case. Their name and charges were not immediately released.

Two adults, 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson and 22-year-old Li’quan Tyrese Hickson, both of Effingham, have also been arrested.

MORE COVERAGE

Jackson is charged with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Hickson is charged with accessory after the fact.

Online records show Jackson was denied bond earlier in the week, while Hickson was released on a $35,000 bond on Tuesday.

The shooting itself happened early Sunday at a parking lot on Mr. Joe White Avenue, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Dy’Quavyon “Quay” Dickens, of Florence. Three other people were hurt in the incident.

The MBPD said that officers were less than 100 yards away from the scene when the shooting happened and responded within seconds. The suspects involved were then quickly identified and taken into custody within 24 hours.

In the days since his death, Dickens has been remembered as a devoted athlete with a bright future taken too soon. He attended South Florence High School where he played football and basketball, earning a football scholarship at Tusculum University.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday at South Florence High School.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

