Scotland High band director faces charges for alleged sexual relationship with student

Britton Scott Goodwin, former Scotland High band director
Britton Scott Goodwin, former Scotland High band director
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A Scotland High School band director is facing four charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Britton Scott Goodwin was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student.

On March 28, 2022, the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was notified of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the Scotland High School Band Director, Britton Scott Goodwin and a student.

An investigation into the 2015-2016 school year revealed Goodwin had a sexual relationship with a student on and off the Scotland High School campus, according to the report.

On April 26, 2022, Britton Scott Goodwin was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. Goodwin was released under a $25,000.00 unsecured bond.

The age and identity of the victim are being withheld at this time.

Scotland High School released the following statement:

Mr. Britton Goodwin is no longer employed by the Scotland County Schools. While we cannot share specific personnel information, student safety is our top priority and SCS quickly and thoroughly investigates and responds to concerns that relate to student safety, and involves law enforcement when necessary. Any specific inquiries about this matter should be directed to law enforcement.

Goodwin’s teaching certificate is valid at the time of publication.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 910-276-3211.

Goodwin was released from jail on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

