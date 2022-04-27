Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: Car hit multiple times during shooting near CCU’s campus

A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides new details on a shooting that prompted Coastal Carolina University to ask its students to shelter in place.

The university issued an emergency alert on Tuesday night after a report of shots fired at an apartment complex off Carolina Road, which is near CCU’s campus.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County police investigating shots fired off CCU campus

The dispatcher told the responding Horry County police officer that they could hear the shooting through the phone, according to the incident report.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and determined that no one was hurt in the shooting.

They found that a yellow Dodge Charger was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one was inside the car.

It was also noted in the incident report that during the investigation, police were made aware that a vehicle was stolen about seven minutes after the shooting incident and was in close proximity to the area. It’s not clear if the stolen vehicle and shooting are connected.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigating shots fired off CCU campus

Latest News

A suspect wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw turned himself into...
No bond set for man accused of killing teen in Florence
Napolean Richardson
Suspect caught in Conway after high-speed, multi-county chase
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet