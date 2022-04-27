Report: Car hit multiple times during shooting near CCU’s campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides new details on a shooting that prompted Coastal Carolina University to ask its students to shelter in place.

The university issued an emergency alert on Tuesday night after a report of shots fired at an apartment complex off Carolina Road, which is near CCU’s campus.

The dispatcher told the responding Horry County police officer that they could hear the shooting through the phone, according to the incident report.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and determined that no one was hurt in the shooting.

They found that a yellow Dodge Charger was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one was inside the car.

It was also noted in the incident report that during the investigation, police were made aware that a vehicle was stolen about seven minutes after the shooting incident and was in close proximity to the area. It’s not clear if the stolen vehicle and shooting are connected.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

