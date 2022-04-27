Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Horry County earlier this week, according to authorities.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. on April 24 in the area of Highway 90 near Quail Ridge Boulevard.

Lee said the driver of a 2017 Kia sedan was traveling east on Highway 90 when they struck a pedestrian, who was killed as a result.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

