Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Horry County earlier this week, according to authorities.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. on April 24 in the area of Highway 90 near Quail Ridge Boulevard.
Lee said the driver of a 2017 Kia sedan was traveling east on Highway 90 when they struck a pedestrian, who was killed as a result.
No further details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
