Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery

(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police said an armed robbery happened in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. at the parking lot of Dicks Pawn Shop on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

He said a person was walking in the parking lot when another person displayed a firearm and demanded items.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

