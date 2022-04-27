Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police said an armed robbery happened in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. at the parking lot of Dicks Pawn Shop on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

He said a person was walking in the parking lot when another person displayed a firearm and demanded items.

No other details were immediately available.

