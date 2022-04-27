No bond set on murder charge for man accused of killing teen in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw had a bond hearing at the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Antwon Williams, 17, turned himself in at the Florence Police Department Tuesday. Williams was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a dangerous weapon during a violent crime.

Judge Rangeley Bailey issued a $50,000 bond for Williams on the charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Municipal court judges can’t set bonds on murder charges.

”I want justice for my baby,” the victim’s mother said to the judge.

Late Saturday, the Florence Police Department was called to the area of Philadelphia Place shortly after 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting victim.

Responding officers then found the victim fatally shot in the driveway.

